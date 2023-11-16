 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Tristan Thompson explains why he cheated on Khloe Kardashian

In a bid to extend his heartfelt apology to the Kardashians, Tristan Thompson explained why he cheated on Khloe in 2019

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson has come forward with an explanation for his infidelity as he approached the Kardashians for a proper apology.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, the NBA star admitted that he owes a long overdue conversation to his former partner’s family about his multiple cheating scandals.

Noting that he already made amends to momager Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Rob Kardashian, Tristan claimed that he now wants to speak to Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Tristan, who cheated on Khloe with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019, accepted that the cosmetics mogul was the “most affected” because of him.

"The fact that I came with my poor decisions and being a f—g idiot and just being young and stupid, I just want to say I'm sorry again for that. Life is so short and it sucks because even though we made our mistakes, sometimes it's hard to come back from situations like that,” he told Kylie.

Accepting the apology, Kylie said, “I appreciate that. I think I was so co-dependent that I could have never imagined my life without her. She needed to grow without me. I needed to grow without her. But Jordyn and I are cool. We still talk and catch up."

He also had a face off against Kourtney Kardashian, who openly admits that she never connected with Tristan and "just can't fake it" when it comes to her feelings.

The Poosh founder asked the athlete how he felt when he realized the gravity of what he had done. "For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day with guilt," Tristan revealed.

The apology comes six years after Tristan cheated on then-pregnant Khloe but the pair reconciled privately, until in 2019 he was caught kissing Jordyn at a party and also got a girl named Maralee Nichols pregnant when he was already engaged to the socialite.

