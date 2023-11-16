 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Thursday, November 16, 2023

Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify

Drake is best known for throwing fans in hysteria. Following his reputation, the Toronto rapper announced a new album just one month after his After All Dogs, called Scary Hours 3. Now, queries have shot up about when the new music will be released on Spotify.

Taking to Instagram, Drizzy shared, "Scary Hours 3, Tonight at Midnight."

Following his announcement, his ninth album will roll out on November 17 at midnight, according to Uproxx.

The Grammy winner explained the new music background: "It's coming to me in a way that I haven't experienced maybe since, like, If You're Reading This, where it's just kind of like, I feel like I'm on drugs."

He continued, "I feel like I'm in that mental state without doing anything. I did those songs in the last five days. I didn't have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All The Dogs dropped. It's not like I'm picking up from some unfinished **** , you know, this is just… it's happening on its own."

Earlier, Drake collaborated with J. Cole on the track First Shooter Person.

