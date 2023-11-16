Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?

Tristan Thompson asks for Kylie Jenner's forgiveness after he cheated on her sister with the latter close friend, Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were inseparable. Then Tristan Thompson came. Years later, the baller apologized to the reality star for the cheating scandal with the influencer while marrying her sister, Khloe Kardashian, which rocked their friendship.



Appreciating the Cleveland Cavaliers' player admission of guilt, the fashion mogul said, "I think I was so dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her."

Looking back on her friendship with the 26-year-old, the Kylie Cosmetics boss said, "We probably would have still been living together, and I think she needed to grow without me; I needed to grow without her. But, you know, Jordyn and I are cool now."

Reflecting on her past mistakes, the NBA player said, "I wanted to talk to you. I think it's been long overdue."

Commenting on the pair's friendship, which was rocked by his "selfish" whims, Tristan said in the new The Kardashian episode, "You guys were two peas in a pod, so the fact that I put myself in that situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart and made it tough for you and Khloé."

He continued, "Because at the end of the day, you have your best friends, and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else, so it's 100 percent on me."

Adding, he was "sorry" and that he felt "bad about it."