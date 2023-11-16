 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 16, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?

Tristan Thompson asks for Kylie Jenner's forgiveness after he cheated on her sister with the latter close friend, Jordyn Woods

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, November 16, 2023

Kylie Jenner forgives Tristan Thompson over Jordyn Woods scandal?

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were inseparable. Then Tristan Thompson came. Years later, the baller apologized to the reality star for the cheating scandal with the influencer while marrying her sister, Khloe Kardashian, which rocked their friendship.

Appreciating the Cleveland Cavaliers' player admission of guilt, the fashion mogul said, "I think I was so dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her."

Looking back on her friendship with the 26-year-old, the Kylie Cosmetics  boss said, "We probably would have still been living together, and I think she needed to grow without me; I needed to grow without her. But, you know, Jordyn and I are cool now."

Reflecting on her past mistakes, the NBA player said, "I wanted to talk to you. I think it's been long overdue."

Commenting on the pair's friendship, which was rocked by his "selfish" whims, Tristan said in the new The Kardashian episode, "You guys were two peas in a pod, so the fact that I put myself in that situation that wasn't right and wasn't smart and made it tough for you and Khloé."

He continued, "Because at the end of the day, you have your best friends, and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else, so it's 100 percent on me."

Adding, he was "sorry" and that he felt "bad about it."

Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Prince Harry is living a cheap and seamy kind of fame after leaving the UK
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt makes parents proud
Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Kim Kardashian’s recent engagement sparks concern for Kris Jenner
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses video
Prince Harry can't conceal malevolent tendencies and profiteering impulses
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize video
Prince Harry’s plans are nose diving and are ‘still yet’ to materialize
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Khloe Kardashian falling for Tristan Thompson’s trick again?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out together after Britney's memoir
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out together after Britney's memoir
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Here's when Drake's 'Scary Hours 3' will be release on Spotify
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Martin Scorsese on Tiktok clips: 'I didn't know it goes viral'
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
Kourtney Kardashian slams Tristan Thompson amid woes about past trauma
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
How Joe Jonas reacted to Sophie Turner's new romance
Drake announces major update about music career
Drake announces major update about music career