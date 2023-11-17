Michael B. Jordan gets thumb-down by Bre Tiesi in one area

Bre Tiesi drops another jaw-dropping claim about Michael B. Jordan

The controversy of Michael B. Jordan and Bre Tiesi is refusing to die as the latter made another spicy claim about the actor.



In Selling Sunset Season 7, the model was attached to a lie detector while host Tan France asked a series of questions about her life and saved one for the last.

“Is Michael B. Jordan good in bed?” the reunion host asked. “I kind of want to know for myself. He’s my hall pass.”

“I’m gonna be in so much trouble,” the mother-of-one responded, “No.”

“Oh-ho-ho-ho-ho!” the 40-year-old shockingly screamed, with the rest of the cast howled and laughed.

But the real shock was when the results came in positive after the lie detector nodded Bre was telling the truth.

The Next in Fashion star said, “NO! Oh no! He’s not my hall pass anymore.” the California native responded, “I’m sorry, babe!”

While she was returning to her seat, Bre shared, “Shit! Crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today,” and Tan noted, “And guys’.”

Earlier, the Netflix star stirred controversy when she claimed that she slept with the Marvel star.

“I could do that, and I’ve done that,” she blurted in the reality show episode 7, much to the shock of her castmates.

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset Season 7 is streaming on Netflix on Nov. 3.