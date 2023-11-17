Billie Eilish granted restraining order against alleged harasser

Billie claims that the alleged harasser has also made in-person appearances at her home

Billie Eilish has finally secured protection against her alleged harasser. The songstress has recently been granted a restraining order against a man whom she claims has sent her several disturbing messages.



She alleged that a man named Shawn Christopher McIntyre also made threats to her brother Finneas and business mogul Elon Musk.

According to TMZ, the court docs obtained by the publication reveal that the man has been ordered to stay a minimum of 100 yards away from the songstress, her brother, and her friend Zoe Donahoe.

The court has also restricted Shawn from making contact with the Bad Guy hitmaker, even via social media.

The seven-time Grammy winner told the court that she started receiving disturbing messages in September, and alleged that the harasser has also made in-person appearances at her home and the home of her relatives.

She alleged, "Shawn has made some disturbing professions of love" and also violent threats toward her 26-year-old brother, Finneas.

She expressed her concerns that if Shawn would not be restricted he might continue with his threats and harassment, adding that he might go to more extreme lengths.

The court decided in favour of Billie and issued a restraining order against the man.