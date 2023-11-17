Meghan Markle has finally revealed everything she has planned for the future

Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle finally weighs in on the things she has planned for her future in Hollywood, as well as Prince Harry’s reaction to it all.

The Duchess broke her silence on the entire matter during her appearance on the Power of Women event by Variety.

There, the Duchess had on a camel-beige color off the shoulder top with a slicked back bun and stud earrings.

While touching on her plans for the future she admitted Prince Harry and her intend to do things that promote “a sense of community” because they hope to make good content.



“Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” she also went as far as to add.

In regards to her plans and what fans can expect from the Sussexes, Meghan said, “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating.”

The cherry on top is the fact that “my husband is loving it, too – it’s really fun.”