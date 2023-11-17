 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has finally revealed everything she has planned for the future

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle finally weighs in on the things she has planned for her future in Hollywood, as well as Prince Harry’s reaction to it all.

The Duchess broke her silence on the entire matter during her appearance on the Power of Women event by Variety.

There, the Duchess had on a camel-beige color off the shoulder top with a slicked back bun and stud earrings.

Read More: Meghan Markle’s ‘mocking the family that bequeathed’ Harry princely title

While touching on her plans for the future she admitted Prince Harry and her intend to do things that promote “a sense of community” because they hope to make good content.

“Things that make people feel– I was going say ‘good,’ but it’s more than that, things that make people feel something, right?” she also went as far as to add.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal ‘can’t get anyone to speak up’

In regards to her plans and what fans can expect from the Sussexes, Meghan said, “We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating.”

The cherry on top is the fact that “my husband is loving it, too – it’s really fun.”

Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles video
Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles
‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure
‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure
Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family
Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family
Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’
Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie video
Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain video
Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’
Kendall Jenner to reconcile with Devin Booker amid Bad Bunny split rumours?
Kendall Jenner to reconcile with Devin Booker amid Bad Bunny split rumours?
Bradley Cooper's six-year training for one 'Maestro' scene leaves fans in awe
Bradley Cooper's six-year training for one 'Maestro' scene leaves fans in awe
Cardi B stands with Will Smith amid controversial accusations video
Cardi B stands with Will Smith amid controversial accusations
Billie Eilish granted restraining order against alleged harasser video
Billie Eilish granted restraining order against alleged harasser