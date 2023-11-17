‘The Crown’ exposes real ‘troubled soul’ in Royal family and it’s not Prince Harry

Royal expert shares her two cents on the latest season of Netflix series 'The Crown'

‘The Crown’ exposes real ‘troubled soul’ in Royal family and it’s not Harry

The Crown returns with a slew of controversies on Netflix, and an expert suggests that the historical drama reveals the “real troubled soul” — whether it is Prince William or Prince Harry.



Writing for The Mirror, a British historian and writer shared her take on the show, claiming that while Harry has stolen the limelight from the Royal family for years, William takes the lead in The Crown.

She focused her article on William, who overshadows Harry’s “faint presence” in the show, and discussed how he dealt with the heartbreaking loss of his mother, Princess Diana.

“Blink and you miss him. Prince Harry is a faint presence in the first four episodes of series 6, The Crown. A little lost boy with (very) ginger hair (actor Fflyn Edwards is not a natural redhead), he doesn’t say much and follows his big brother’s lead,” Dr Tessa Dunlop penned.

She added, “It is William who hogs the telephone calls to his absentee mother and it is William who is knocked for six by Diana’s death. Director Peter Morgan has good sources. By all accounts tucked up in Balmoral when the devastating news broke, William took to the hills to make sense of his own grief.”

“The fifteen-year-old boy’s turbulent state partly explains the family’s late return to London to confront the crowds. The Crown captures this narrative with deft retelling - teenage William is front and centre of the fourth episode.

“In comparison, Harry is more of a bit-part-player. Filmed before the release of the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all autobiography, the series had less to go on.

"But in reducing the Prince to little more than a cameo (playing Uno with his late mother and, after Diana’s death, sitting on the sofa in Balmoral with his Gameboy) we are reminded of just how young and vulnerable Harry was," she concluded.