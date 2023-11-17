Prince Harry’s made Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘all about him’

Prince Harry’s been bashed for turning the death of a beloved monarch like Queen Elizabeth into something about him

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly making Queen Elizabeth’s death look like its about him.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she touched on the release of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, and the revelations made regarding Queen Elizabeth’s death as well as the events that followed.

In the piece she said, “American readers might be surprised to learn that, according to this highly partisan account, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was not about the passing of a much-loved monarch and a sombre moment for British people and our shared history — it was all about Prince Harry.”

Before concluding she also refuted claims that the Sussexes had no hand in the book and added, “Although Harry and Meghan have indicated they had nothing to do with the book, there is a great deal about who told him what and when about our 96-year-old Queen's final decline.”

Prince Harry ‘left alone’ During Queen Elizabeth’s Death:

For those unversed the original story was that Prince Harry had been left completely alone and ‘by himself’ when news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing reached his doorstep.

According to an excerpt of the book obtained by People magazine, the alleged move to ignore Prince Harry and seemingly deny him a spot on the plane carrying Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Edwar to Scotland was “upsetting to watch” according to sources.

At the time the source stated, “He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.”