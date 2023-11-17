 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s made Queen Elizabeth’s death ‘all about him’

Prince Harry’s been bashed for turning the death of a beloved monarch like Queen Elizabeth into something about him

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, November 17, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry has just been called out for allegedly making Queen Elizabeth’s death look like its about him.

These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In this piece she touched on the release of Omid Scobie’s Endgame, and the revelations made regarding Queen Elizabeth’s death as well as the events that followed.

In the piece she said, “American readers might be surprised to learn that, according to this highly partisan account, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was not about the passing of a much-loved monarch and a sombre moment for British people and our shared history — it was all about Prince Harry.”

Before concluding she also refuted claims that the Sussexes had no hand in the book and added, “Although Harry and Meghan have indicated they had nothing to do with the book, there is a great deal about who told him what and when about our 96-year-old Queen's final decline.”

Prince Harry ‘left alone’ During Queen Elizabeth’s Death:

For those unversed the original story was that Prince Harry had been left completely alone and ‘by himself’ when news of Queen Elizabeth’s passing reached his doorstep.

According to an excerpt of the book obtained by People magazine, the alleged move to ignore Prince Harry and seemingly deny him a spot on the plane carrying Prince Andrew, Prince William and Prince Edwar to Scotland was “upsetting to watch” according to sources.

At the time the source stated, “He clearly didn’t want to see his brother.” 

Kate Middleton receives massive support from veteran actress Floella Benjamin
Kate Middleton receives massive support from veteran actress Floella Benjamin
‘The Crown’ exposes real ‘troubled soul’ in Royal family and it’s not Prince Harry
‘The Crown’ exposes real ‘troubled soul’ in Royal family and it’s not Prince Harry
Tyler Perry shares why he's helped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry shares why he's helped Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry
Meghan Markle talks Hollywood career plans and Prince Harry
Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles video
Prince Harry finally wants 'better relationship' with King Charles
‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure
‘Yellowstone 5' release date revealed amid speculation of Kevin Costner's departure
Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family
Princess Eugenie proved she is true friend of Prince Harry in royal family
Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ video
Meghan Markle breaks silence for first time after Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’
Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie video
Firm shares royal family’s ‘scandals’ with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reject fresh claims after olive branch to King Charles
Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain video
Prince William makes new three-year commitment days after he vowed to bring 'real change' to Britain
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’
Leonardo DiCaprio flaunted Victoria Ceretti to his pals on birthday: ‘They are in love’