Friday, November 17, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake mulls lawsuit against Britney Spears' memoir: Insider

Justin Timberlake's alleged reaction comes after Britney Spears detailed their relationship dynamics in 'The Woman In Me'

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 17, 2023

Justin Timberlake is reportedly considering to take legal action against his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears following the release of her memoir The Woman In Me.

According to Radar Online, the former NSYNC singer’s reaction comes after he faced backlash over Britney's detailed account of their relationship mentioned in the book.

In the memoir, the 41-year-old singer alleged that the Cry Me a River singer pressured her to get an abortion in 2000 because he wasn’t ready to be a father.

Insiders suggest that Justin initially decided to ignore the controversy surrounding his past relationship with the Princess of Pop, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002.

However, the outlet claims that he is now "miserable" because he and his wife Jessica Biel faced brutal internet trolls.

An insider privy to The National Enquirer stated: "Justin is furious and looking at legal options. He's fully prepared to take Britney to court and make her pay!"

Previously, another source confirmed to OK magazine that Justin cancelled club appearances which were intended for the promotion of his upcoming album because he fears public outcry.

“The book does not paint Justin in a good light and he's well aware of it,” the source added. 

