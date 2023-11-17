David Beckham is the co-owner of 'Inter Miami CF'

Photo David Beckham reveals hidden talent at Cricket World Cup'

During his recent visit to Mumbai, India, for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, David Beckham was quizzed on how he views himself on the cricket ground.

Exposing his hidden talent, David Beckham expressed that his cricket skills include all three- batting, bowling, and fielding.

However, he considers himself more comfortable in the shoes of a batsman.

The owner of Inter Miami CF told bcci.tv during the same interview, “I played cricket as a kid and always enjoyed batting. But I also like bowling and fielding. Maybe I’m an all-rounder, but I think of myself more as a batter.”

The former footballer then presented his thoughts on the crowd of cricket fans in India.

He commented, “You know, I’d usually say football fans are louder, but after being here (Wankhede Stadium), I’m not so sure. The atmosphere was amazing, the fans were creating an electric vibe, and they were very loud, so I’m not so sure.”

As fans will know, the husband of Victoria Beckham witnessed the semi-final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup between India and New Zealand as UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador.