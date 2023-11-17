DJ David Guetta, Jessica Ledon take relationship to next level

DJ David Guetta has taken things to the next level with girlfriend Jessica Ledon

DJ David Guetta has taken things to the next level with girlfriend Jessica Ledon

Electronic music icon David Guetta is set to become a father again at the age of 56. While at the Latin GRAMMY Awards, the DJ sweetly placed his hand on the stomach of girlfriend Jessica Ledon, confirming the 31-year-old's pregnancy.

Ledon proudly showed off her blossoming baby bump in a sheer green gown. The child will be Guetta's third - he shares two children with ex-wife Cathy, who he was married to for 22 years before divorcing in 2014.

Guetta and Ledon's relationship has withstood rumors of a split earlier this year due to their conflicting schedules as the DJ tours internationally.

However, a source indicated they remained in contact and hoped to reconcile. Now seven months later, it's clear the couple weathered any storms.

An accomplished DJ in his own right, Guetta has earned dozens of awards and recognitions over a decades-long career. Last year he negotiated a major deal with Warner Music reportedly worth over $100 million, securing rights to his catalog and future work.

Though extremely successful, Guetta has faced controversy at times. In 2020, he was criticized for tone-deafly remixing a Martin Luther King Jr. speech into a dance track while paying tribute to George Floyd.