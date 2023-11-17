Travis Scott sets his sights on new career outside rap

Travis Scott has big plans for a new career outside his lucrative rap career

Rap superstar Travis Scott has lofty college aspirations as he looks to expand his artistic horizons - he's planning to attend Harvard University's prestigious architecture program.

In a recent interview with GQ, Scott revealed he has his sights set on Harvard and has already taken steps to explore the admission process.

The 32-year-old musician expressed architecture has long fascinated him, from examining unusual structural designs to pondering problems and solutions. He hopes studying the field in depth at Harvard can unlock new levels of creativity.

“I’ve always been into structural design and structural engineering and, you know, trying to just build all different type of things, right?” he shared.

Further explaining his passion for architecture, the LOOOVE hitmaker said: “When you start seeing how odd things can be shaped and then see how they can structurally work, it’s interesting. And I’m always trying to be like an ultimate problem solver. A lot of things intrigue me. Like, I’m doing rehearsals now and I’m always asking questions about even just structural and staging and how it can be built.”

While his busy tour schedule will keep him occupied in the short term, Scott confirmed he plans to relocate to Boston after finishing up concerts to fully immerse himself in the academic experience.

However, Scott knows his fame won't get him any favors with Harvard's rigorous admissions standards. "They're not letting me take any shortcuts," he stated, signaling his commitment to putting in the hard work necessary to gain acceptance.

If admitted, Scott estimates completing the multi-year program would take around four years while still making time for his music career.