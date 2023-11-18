Weston has accused his estranged wife of taking advantage of him while he was in recovery from mental health issues

Nicolas Cage, Christina Fulton unable to meet granddaughters amid legal woes

Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and his ex Christina Fulton have been unable to meet their three-year-old granddaughters due to a nightmare legal battle with their son Weston Coppola Cage's estranged wife, Hila Aronian.

Christina and son's lawsuit against Aronian

Christina and her son have filed a defamation lawsuit against their latter's estranged wife, alleging her of embezzling $100,000 and engaging in a smear campaign against them.

Christina's lawsuit restricts her from seeing granddaughters

According to the Daily Mail, the mother-son duo has requested a restraining order against Aronian, thus preventing them or their family from meeting Weston's twin daughters, Venice and Cyress.

In an interview with US Sun, Christina alleged that her son's estranged wife has created a hostile narrative and environment, making it impossible for them to establish contact with the children both privately and publicly.

The 56-year-old expressed heartbreak over not being able to meet her granddaughters. She said, "Nicolas and I haven’t been able to meet our two beautiful little granddaughters at all since their birth. We’re in a quiet, horrible nightmare. It’s insane, painful, hurtful, devastating."

Accusations against Aronian

Weston has accused his estranged wife of taking advantage of him while he was in recovery from mental health issues.

Christina has alleged Aronian of false claims and manipulating her son into filing a restraining order against his mother.

Christina and Weston are both seeking unspecified damages.