Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reek of desperation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been slammed for reeking of complete desperation.

This has been stated by royal commentator and Daily Mail editor Richard Eden.

He broke all of this down during one of his most candid chats on the Mail’s Palace Confidential.

He started the conversation off by bashing the coupe’s olive branch to King Charles and even branded it ‘desperate’.

“We’re talking about two privacy campaigners here, when it comes to other people’s privacy, we get the details,” he began by saying.

Because of that “to me, it smacks of desperation, of Harry and Meghan wanting to get back into the royal fold.”

After all, “We don’t see videos of Meghan sending clips to her own father any more — but when it comes to the king they do.”

In the eyes of Mr Eden the only reason they do this is because “They seem very keen to maintain their royal connection. It’s lucrative.”