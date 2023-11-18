Tom Brady, Irina Shayk spark romance rumours after they were spotted getting cosy in a car in LA in July

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk make major decision after calling it quits

Tom Brady has decided to give Irina Shayk another chance after calling it quits with her when she tried to play him and her ex Bradley Cooper.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, an insider has revealed that the former NFL quarterback and the Russian supermodel are back together.

The tipster claimed that the lovebirds are just “having fun” and are not looking for anything “exclusive.”

“They’re back on,” the source said. “Their relationship started off as very casual, so when they ‘broke up,’ there were no hard feelings, and they kind of left things open-ended.”

“Apparently, the attraction is still there between them,” the insider said before sharing that Brady is not looking for anything serious following his “painful” divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“And Irina totally understands,” the outlet claimed. “Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. He’s having fun, and so is Irina.

This comes after Radar Online reported that Shayk is on a mission to get back together with Brady. "Irina is trying to walk back into Tom's life, but the clock may have run out," the source said.

The source claimed that Brady decided to part ways with Shayk after discovering her attempts to navigate a complicated love triangle involving himself and Cooper.

"Irina tried to play both Tom and Bradley against one another — and she ended up losing both of them!" a source told National Enquirer of Shayk’s games.