 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk make major decision after calling it quits

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk spark romance rumours after they were spotted getting cosy in a car in LA in July

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk make major decision after calling it quits
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk make major decision after calling it quits

Tom Brady has decided to give Irina Shayk another chance after calling it quits with her when she tried to play him and her ex Bradley Cooper.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly, an insider has revealed that the former NFL quarterback and the Russian supermodel are back together.

The tipster claimed that the lovebirds are just “having fun” and are not looking for anything “exclusive.”

“They’re back on,” the source said. “Their relationship started off as very casual, so when they ‘broke up,’ there were no hard feelings, and they kind of left things open-ended.”

“Apparently, the attraction is still there between them,” the insider said before sharing that Brady is not looking for anything serious following his “painful” divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“And Irina totally understands,” the outlet claimed. “Tom was married to Gisele for 13 years. He’s having fun, and so is Irina.

This comes after Radar Online reported that Shayk is on a mission to get back together with Brady. "Irina is trying to walk back into Tom's life, but the clock may have run out," the source said.

The source claimed that Brady decided to part ways with Shayk after discovering her attempts to navigate a complicated love triangle involving himself and Cooper.

"Irina tried to play both Tom and Bradley against one another — and she ended up losing both of them!" a source told National Enquirer of Shayk’s games. 

Jessica Biel to part ways from Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears controversy? video
Jessica Biel to part ways from Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears controversy?
Taylor Swift's Brazil tour struck with tragedy: ‘I feel this loss deeply’
Taylor Swift's Brazil tour struck with tragedy: ‘I feel this loss deeply’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded terrible people
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded terrible people
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reek of desperation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reek of desperation
Bianca Censori takes major step amid crippling Kanye West marriage
Bianca Censori takes major step amid crippling Kanye West marriage
Shakira vows to be ‘happy’ while dedicating Latin Grammy award to sons
Shakira vows to be ‘happy’ while dedicating Latin Grammy award to sons
Sofia Vergara admits she’s on a hunt for ‘new husband’ after Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara admits she’s on a hunt for ‘new husband’ after Joe Manganiello split
Lil Tay identifies real culprits behind death hoax scandal
Lil Tay identifies real culprits behind death hoax scandal
Kanye West sparks controversy again with divisive rap amid anti-Semitic backlash video
Kanye West sparks controversy again with divisive rap amid anti-Semitic backlash
Nicolas Cage, Christina Fulton unable to meet granddaughters amid legal woes
Nicolas Cage, Christina Fulton unable to meet granddaughters amid legal woes
Sharon Stone's investment in Leonardo DiCaprio's success: The untold story
Sharon Stone's investment in Leonardo DiCaprio's success: The untold story
Friends cast plans heartfelt public tribute to Matthew Perry at Emmy Awards video
Friends cast plans heartfelt public tribute to Matthew Perry at Emmy Awards