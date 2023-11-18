WATCH: Tragic incident as Taylor Swift fan dies of cardiac arrest during her Brazil concert

23-year-old Taylor Swift fan dies of cardiac arrest during her Brazil concert amid Eras tour

File Footage

Taylor Swift’s concert in Brazil was hit with tragedy after a 23-year-old fan of hers died of cardiac arrest after fainting due to the brutal heat in the stadium.



In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), fans of the singer could be heard crying for water as Ana Benevides struggled with dehydration at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Swift heard the calls for water and asked if anyone had some, admitting it was “very hot” inside the stadium where her concert was held amid ongoing Eras tour.

“Do you see that? Sorry It's just it's very hot. So, if someone says they need water when it's this hot, they really need it,” Swift said to the crowd.

“We don't need to chant, it's totally fine,” she added while trying to calm those chanting for water. “We just need to get water to them. Does anyone here have water?”

The video comes after Swift took to Instagram to express her profound sorrow, revealing that she was left with a shattered heart by the unexpected loss.

Sharing a written note on her Instagram story after the show ended, Swift penned, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show."

"I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young,'" the statement added.



