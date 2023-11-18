Fans believe 'Loki' ending affected the title of Norse good, prompting the director to respond

'Loki' director confirms one popular fan theory about MCU god

Following the end of Loki, a popular theory went viral among fans that the god of mischief has become the god of stories, a name attributed to him in the comics. The director, Aaron Moorhead, now weighed in on the title switch.



Weighing in on the Phaze Zero Podcast, the filmmaker said Loki is now "the god of everyone's story."

Explaining the idea of the god of stories came from Wikipedia instead of comic books, the 36-year-old said, "One of the early days' discussions about how we're going to be treating the entire final episode, especially the last half of the final episode, we were actually looking at the Wikipedia for Loki - not the comic book character but the actual god - and he was the God of Stories."

But acknowledged the term was also present in "a little note" on an MCU Whiteboard, "And, when we looked up at the Whiteboard that Tom and Kevin [Wright] the producer brought us in to see, it had written God of Stories. It was just a little note somewhere, and we really, really latched on to that."

Meanwhile, the Loki director has lent his weight to the god of stories title, but the series did not mention any change.