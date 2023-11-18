Jessica Hecht recalls Matthew Perry’s ‘silly’ antics on ‘Friends’ set

Jessica Hecht played Susan Bunch on 'Friends' alongside Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing

Actress Jessica Hecht recently spoke fondly of her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry while attending an event in Manhattan.

Hecht, who played Susan Bunch on the hit sitcom, recalled Perry as being "so silly when he was young, and he was so easy to love."

She cited one of her favorite episodes from Season 2 where Ross and Chandler were disgusted after seeing Carol breastfeeding. Reminiscing on Perry's kind nature, she said, "I just remember how kind he was and how he tried to make everyone else at ease."

Hecht believes Perry, who passed away unexpectedly in October at age 54, showed more kindness to others compared to himself due to his private struggles. The Friends cast has been open about Perry's well-documented battles with addiction over the years.

Speaking after his death, the group, consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, released a heartfelt statement saying they were "utterly devastated" by the loss of their "Family" member.

“We were more than just castmates. We are a family,” they said.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Prior to his passing, Perry had achieved over 20 years of sobriety but continued being vocal about addiction as an ongoing challenge.