Shakira, Sergio Ramos issue joint diss at Gerard Pique: 'Greatest Menace'

Shakira was awarded three accolades at the Latin Grammys by no one other than her ex-boyfriend’s long-time football rival Sergio Ramos.

On Thursday, Shakira, who had seven nominations from four categories, grabbed three out of seven prizes for her new singles, as per The Sun.

These blockbuster singles are allegedly brutal swipes at the Hips Don’t Lie songstress’ ex-partner of 11 years.

Remembering her biggest support through her "difficult moments", Shakira also showed heartfelt gratitude towards her fans.

Once again, the mention of “difficult moments” was considered to be another dig at her footballer ex.

During their mother’s big night, Shakira’s kids with former partner Pique, Sasha and Milan, stood by their mother's side as well.

However, the fact that Pique's former Spain teammate Sergio Ramos presented these prizes to Shakira ignited a social media frenzy.

One Twitter (now site X) user mentioned, “This is generational s**********.”

Another commented, “greatest menace of all time”.

“I'm not sure anything could ever top this,” one commentator hailed on this iconic moment.

“Completely elite. The highest level,” penned a different user.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite being team members, at the club level, Pique and Ramos were rivals, according to a report by Daily Mail.



