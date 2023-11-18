 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Shakira, Sergio Ramos issue joint diss at Gerard Pique: 'Greatest Menace'

Shakira dated ex Gerard Pique for 11 years

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Photo Shakira, Sergio Ramos joint diss at Gerard Pique: “Greatest Menace”
Photo Shakira, Sergio Ramos joint diss at Gerard Pique: “Greatest Menace”

Shakira was awarded three accolades at the Latin Grammys by no one other than her ex-boyfriend’s long-time football rival Sergio Ramos.

On Thursday, Shakira, who had seven nominations from four categories, grabbed three out of seven prizes for her new singles, as per The Sun.

These blockbuster singles are allegedly brutal swipes at the Hips Don’t Lie songstress’ ex-partner of 11 years.

Remembering her biggest support through her "difficult moments", Shakira also showed heartfelt gratitude towards her fans.

Once again, the mention of “difficult moments” was considered to be another dig at her footballer ex.

During their mother’s big night, Shakira’s kids with former partner Pique, Sasha and Milan, stood by their mother's side as well. 

However, the fact that Pique's former Spain teammate Sergio Ramos presented these prizes to Shakira ignited a social media frenzy.

One Twitter (now site X) user mentioned, “This is generational s**********.”

Another commented, “greatest menace of all time”.

“I'm not sure anything could ever top this,” one commentator hailed on this iconic moment.

“Completely elite. The highest level,” penned a different user. 

It is pertinent to mention here that despite being team members, at the club level, Pique and Ramos were rivals, according to a report by Daily Mail


Cillian Murphy calls 'Oppenheimer' offer: 'Terrifying'
Cillian Murphy calls 'Oppenheimer' offer: 'Terrifying'
Prince Harry’s being manipulated into ‘stoking the fires’ of his rifts
Prince Harry’s being manipulated into ‘stoking the fires’ of his rifts
Nicole Kidman greenlights 'Big Little Lies' for season 3
Nicole Kidman greenlights 'Big Little Lies' for season 3
Taylor Swift doubles down against mother nature after fan’s death
Taylor Swift doubles down against mother nature after fan’s death
'The Hunger Games' prequel scores big on the opening day
'The Hunger Games' prequel scores big on the opening day
Prince Harry is using biographer to ‘pick at’ King Charles
Prince Harry is using biographer to ‘pick at’ King Charles
Angelina Jolie supports daughter Zahara at Sorority Event - See pics
Angelina Jolie supports daughter Zahara at Sorority Event - See pics
Meghan Markle’s chosen a wealthy and well-connected patron for Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle’s chosen a wealthy and well-connected patron for Archie, Lilibet
Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance
Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance
Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals
Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals
Iman Vellani shares perfect response to 'The Marvels' box office bomb
Iman Vellani shares perfect response to 'The Marvels' box office bomb
Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th
Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th