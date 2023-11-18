 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 18, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Iman Vellani shares perfect response to 'The Marvels' box office bomb

Iman Vellani gets honest about 'The Marvels' underperforming at the box office

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 18, 2023

Iman Vellani shares perfect response to The Marvels box office bomb
Iman Vellani shares perfect response to 'The Marvels' box office bomb

The Marvels failed to create magic in the moneymaking section. But, Iman Vellani aka Ms. Marvel has the perfect response for the box office dud.

Talking to Yahoo, the 21-year-old said, "I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control because what's the point?" she says of the relentless focus on the movie's box office. "That's for Bob Iger."

She continued, "[The box office] has nothing to do with me," noting, "I'm happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films."

Adding, "It has superheroes, it take place in space, it's not that deep, and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people."

Sharing her personal experience, Iman said she faced backlash for being overly interested in Marvel. 

Revealing that the negativity often made her sad when she called out to people to lessen the excitement about the films through their harsh reactions.

The reaction comes after The Marvels poorly performed at the box office as it opened to the lowest debut weekend of the franchise ever.

Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance
Kanye West’s ex Amber Rose breaks silence over rumors of rekindled romance
Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals
Meghan Markle was not friendly at university, former classmate reveals
Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th
Meghan Markle will never again be a working royal after King Charles’ 75th
Meghan Markle knows benefits of mothering a prince
Meghan Markle knows benefits of mothering a prince
Netflix faces fan backlash for axing 5 shows including ‘Shadow and Bone’
Netflix faces fan backlash for axing 5 shows including ‘Shadow and Bone’
Meghan Markle has ‘used’ the Royal Family and King Charles video
Meghan Markle has ‘used’ the Royal Family and King Charles
Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s activities at Mariah Carey’s concert video
Kim Kardashian exposes North West’s activities at Mariah Carey’s concert
Taylor Swift’s show: Video of ‘unbearable conditions’ that led to fan’s death
Taylor Swift’s show: Video of ‘unbearable conditions’ that led to fan’s death
Travis Scott never wanted to be a rapper in childhood
Travis Scott never wanted to be a rapper in childhood
Prince William, Kate Middleton disclose sweet nicknames for daughter Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Kate Middleton disclose sweet nicknames for daughter Princess Charlotte
Kanye West comes out as a 'hero' for chivalry video
Kanye West comes out as a 'hero' for chivalry
50 Cent could 'face' criminal charges amid mic throwing case
50 Cent could 'face' criminal charges amid mic throwing case