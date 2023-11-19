Prince Harry failed attempt to remain 'un-shockable' over Queen Elizabeth II question

Prince Harry's body language changed after Queen Elizabeth II inquiry

The Duke of Sussex, who sat with Stephen Colbert during the promotions of his memoir ‘Spare’ back in January, revealed he has seen hit Netflix series based on the Royal Family titled ‘The Crown.’

He revealed on The Late Show in January 2023: "Yes I have actually watched The Crown, the older stuff and the more recent stuff."

When asked he he approve of the representation of the Royal Family on the show, Harry said: "Um, yes I do actually."

Commenting upon the interview, body language expert Judi James admitted that the Duke of Sussex seemed comfortable in Sameer of questions about his family.

She told the Mirror: "This chat-show appearance was Harry at his best: seemingly relaxed and funny, he clearly adored being in the spotlight and marinated in the noisy audience support like a man who had finally come face-to-face with his own fanbase."

She explained: "He seemed un-shockable right up to this point where he was asked about The Crown and despite his facial expressions retaining the aura of being a chilled, down-to-earth fun guy, his hands and leg movements told a contrasting story of unease and of losing control of the interview.

Ms James then noted how Harry tried to keep him calm during the questions.

"The lower half of his body is looking much less smug though. His body language leakage signals suggest genuine discomfort at this point. He rubs his hand on his leg and then crosses his legs in a barrier ritual that suggests he secretly prefers to change the subject," she said.