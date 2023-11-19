 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Nicolas Cage surprised by unexpected family union with Sofia Coppola

'Megalopolis' is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2024

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Nicolas Cage and his filmmaker cousin Sofia Coppola unexpectedly had a family reunion recently as they found themselves together in Toronto at the same time, both working on their movies.

Cage was busy filming his upcoming comedy Dream Scenario, scheduled to release on the big screen on November 22, 2023. Whereas, he surprisingly found his filmmaker cousin shooting for her recently released film Priscilla, now playing in theatres.

Cage reacts to an unexpected family union in Toronto

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 59-year-old actor appeared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight and expressed his surprise over an unexpected family union with his cousin.

Cage expressed admiration for Coppola's movie, stating, "I think it's lovely. I think it's wonderful. She's so gifted, so talented."

The Face/Off star pointed out that they were not the only family members busy filming, adding that Coppola's father, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, was also filming his Megalopolis at that time.

Cage states that it was interesting because three of his family including him, Priscilla director, and Megalopolis director were busy shooting their movies.

He adds, "I texted Coppola telling her 'how incredible I feel realizing that we are busy in Toronto filming our respective movies and your father is also busy shooting his movie in Atlanta'."

Megalopolis release date

Megalopolis is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2024.

Dream Scenario official trailer

Priscilla official trailer


