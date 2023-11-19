 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Mason Hughes

Dana Carvey announces break from work, social media following son's untimely death

American actor-comedian Dana Carvey has recently had a devastating experience in the form of his son Dex's unexpected death at the age of 32. 

The 68-year-old Hollywood funnyman updated his fans on Saturday that he'll be taking a break from work and social media.

Dana thanks fans for positive messages after his son's death

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the announcement with his 262k followers. Dana began, "This is just to say thank you. My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, support, and compassion."

He continued, "We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express."

Dana announces break from social media and work

The Wayne's World actor announced, "I will be taking a break from work and social media -- trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of three."

The Racing With the Moon star concluded his statement by saying, "We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way. Much Love, Dana."

Fans express support for Dana

Dana's fans quickly took to the comment section to express their support as one of them wrote, "You are still a family of four, one simply has wings. Hugs and strength for the Carvey family."

Another wrote, "Sending you lots of love as a longtime huge fan of yours. You have brought so much joy to this world as has your family. So we are all grieving with you at this time."

