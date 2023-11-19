Michael B Jordan to direct 'Creed IV' confirmed by producer Irwin Winkler

Sunday, November 19, 2023
Michael B Jordan is making a return to the Creed movie franchise as a director in Creed IV, and it has been confirmed by the Creed III producer, Irwin Winkler.
Winkler appeared at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event on Saturday and revealed that the fourth installment of the movie is in the works, saying, "We have a really good story and plot. We are planning to do Creed IV right now."
He blamed the seven-month-long SAG-AFTRA strike for the delay in the MGM Amazon Studios pic, announcing, "About a year from now(November 2023) we are going into pre-production."
Winkler produced Creed III with Michael B Jordan at the helm of it, and it appeared to be a success, amassing a total of $275 million at the global box office.
He announced, "After a successful debut in Creed III, Mike would be returning to direct the fourth installment," adding that the director did a great job.
The producer credited Michael's in-depth involvement in Creed III's success. Winkler said, "Michael and the creative team had the beautiful vision from the start to create a wholly new and different experience for this movie."