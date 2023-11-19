Winkler produced Creed III with Michael B Jordan at the helm of it, and it amassed a total revenue of $275 million globally

Michael B Jordan to direct Creed IV confirmed by producer Irwin Winkler

Michael B Jordan is making a return to the Creed movie franchise as a director in Creed IV, and it has been confirmed by the Creed III producer, Irwin Winkler.



Irwin Winkler announces Creed IV is in the works

Winkler appeared at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event on Saturday and revealed that the fourth installment of the movie is in the works, saying, "We have a really good story and plot. We are planning to do Creed IV right now."

He blamed the seven-month-long SAG-AFTRA strike for the delay in the MGM Amazon Studios pic, announcing, "About a year from now(November 2023) we are going into pre-production."

Winkler produced Creed III with Michael B Jordan at the helm of it, and it appeared to be a success, amassing a total of $275 million at the global box office.

Michael B Jordan to direct Creed IV

He announced, "After a successful debut in Creed III, Mike would be returning to direct the fourth installment," adding that the director did a great job.

The producer credited Michael's in-depth involvement in Creed III's success. Winkler said, "Michael and the creative team had the beautiful vision from the start to create a wholly new and different experience for this movie."

The Creed III movie trailer



