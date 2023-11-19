 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Albert calls for ‘stability and prosperity’ amid Princess Charlene rumors

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Prince Albert has just issued a statement showcasing the importance of stability for prosperity, amid a rumored rift with his wife Princess Charlene.

The statement has been issued during his interview with Monaco-Matin.

In the middle of this chat, he touched on Monaco’s situation and said, “We are evolving in an international environment with multiple crises and it is important for everyone to be aware of the implications of these new challenges with responsibility and realism.”

Read More: Prince Albert pays Princess Charlene 12 million euros per year to stay

At the end of the day, “it is up to us to avoid sterile and unnecessary tensions.”

Because “we need to continue the dialogue, to find the right solutions.”

Read More: Princess Charlene, Prince Albert rocky marriage exposed: Deets inside

Before concluding he also said, “it is legitimate for everyone to be able to express themselves.”

For those unversed, this report has come shortly after Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s marriage woes became public knowledge.

It was previously reported by Voici that the royal is being awarded 12 million euros to stay.

