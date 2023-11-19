 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Mason Hughes

Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose spills the beans on why she cannot try again with Wiz Khalifa despite 'mutual' feelings

Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa

Amber Rose has a strong connection with Wiz Khalifa despite the split. But she explains why they still cannot get back together.

In a chat with the No Jumper Podcast, the model opened up about her emotional state after parting ways with the North Dakota rapper, "With Wiz, I cried for like three years straight … Wiz was the love of my life. I used to just sit in the shower and be like, ****.

The 40-year-old added, "He feels the same way. We've had this conversation. He's said it in interviews and stuff like that. We were each other's soul mates, and I think that's why we're able to still be close and co-parent."

However, the 40-year-old noted that despite feelings for each other, the duo cannot be reunited because "Now he has a girlfriend [Amy], he's been with her for four, five years, and she's a sweetheart, she's amazing."

"You gotta let go of your ego and not think that this other person is going to take away the love that your child has for you," pointing to her upbringing in the stepparent childhood.

Meanwhile, the love story of Wiz and Amber started in 2011. The pair engaged the following year and tied the knot next year.

However, the union did not last two years as the latter called it quits in 2014 by filing for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences."

