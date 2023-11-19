 
menu
entertainment
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Samuel Moore

Shakira behind bars amid grave crime allegations?

Shakira has been accused of committing major fraud in Spain

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Photo Shakira behind bars amid grave crime allegations?
Photo Shakira behind bars amid grave crime allegations?

Shakira is allegedly thinking of taking a diplomatic stance to combat the case of fraud against her.

According to the report of The Sun, the Dare songstress is trying to reach a mutual agreement with the prosecutors.

In her trial that starts on Monday, the Hips Don’t Lie singer stands accused of six counts of fraud in tax paying during the early 2010s.

Allegedly, Shakira did not pay a tax amount accumulating to 13 million while she was staying in Spain in 2012, 2013, and 2014.

The 46-year-old refutes all such claims saying that she was not obliged to pay the tax as she was a resident of Bahamas between 2012 and 2014.

Despite this refutation, the prosecutors of the state claim that Gerard Pique’s ex-girlfriend “lived on a regular basis in Spain and remained in the country most of the year”.

For this indictment, Shakira is reported to remain behind bars for a prolonged period of 8 years.

Opting to save her reputation and dodge jail, Shakira is considering admitting to her crime, as reported by the Spanish newspaper El Mundo on Saturday.

The outlet also discussed, “It appears both sides will reach an agreement in which the artist will admit to her crime, will pay a high sum of money as a fine, and will receive a prison sentence of less than two years which she won’t have to serve because she has no existing criminal record in Spain.”

However, no official statement has been released by Shakira’s legal representatives regarding the matter yet.

How did Adam Levine save his marriage with Behati Prinsloo?
How did Adam Levine save his marriage with Behati Prinsloo?
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce bantered by Jimmy Fallon
Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce bantered by Jimmy Fallon
Cher's kids fear ‘gold digger’ boyfriend will inherit her millions
Cher's kids fear ‘gold digger’ boyfriend will inherit her millions
Matthew Perry leaned on Jennifer Aniston, shunned David Schwimmer: Insider
Matthew Perry leaned on Jennifer Aniston, shunned David Schwimmer: Insider
King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked
King Charles ‘frustrated’ as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s birthday call details leaked
Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa
Here's why Amber Rose cannot be reunited with Wiz Khalifa
Megan Thee Stallion's ex fires back at cheating allegations
Megan Thee Stallion's ex fires back at cheating allegations
Kate Middleton announces exciting news amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan video
Kate Middleton announces exciting news amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan
Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Halle Bailey warns fans over ‘pregnancy’ trolls: ‘You’ll pay!’
Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Taylor Swift fan's death at concert sparks calls for investigation
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Princess Charlene continues to support Prince Albert amid rift rumours
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s UK Christmas plan sparks reaction