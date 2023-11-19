 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce bantered by Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift is enamoured with the NFL player Travis Kelce

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Photo Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce bantered by Jimmy Fallon

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has become the inspiration behind Jimmy Fallon’s hilarious parody.

During the latest episode of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon collected Travis Kelce’s old tweets and turned them into a hilarious rap song.

These old tweets of the Kansas City Chiefs end came under the spotlight due to the social media frenzy ignited by the couple’s sizzling relationship.

In his creative antics, the late-night show host Jimmy was assisted by the American rapper Tariq Trotter.

Jimmy Fallon kicked off the amusing night saying, “Guys, I don’t know if you saw this, but this week, a lot of Travis Kelce’s old tweets went viral, for a good reason.”

This 'good reason' was then touched on by Jimmy as he announced that he had prepared a song called “The Ballad of Travis Kelce.”

Singing along with Jimmy, Tariq joked, “Sometimes he was really deep / The whole world he’d inspire / Then he’d take it down a notch / And keep things super light.”

As fans will know, this hilarious parody song was presented by Jimmy Fallon just a couple of days after the love-struck Taylor was sighted running into Travis’ arms after her concert in Buenos Aires. 

