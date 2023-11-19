Ben Affleck struggles with the 'biggest challenge' thrown by Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in 2022

Photo Ben Affleck struggles with biggest challenge thrown by Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez seemingly keeps her husband Ben Affleck on his toes.

The On The Floor hitmaker reportedly wants the Gone Girl actor to let go of his oldest habit, which is smoking, reported Marca.

Despite the numerous attempts made by his current wife, Ben struggles with the desire to smoke.

This could be seen in the latest snaps papped by Page Six.

In the images, the couple can be seen in their Rolls-Royce worth $450 thousand along with his wife Jennifer Lopez, and two kids- Samuel and Serephina.

The 54-year-old Jennifer Lopez talked to Ben in the car, as seen in the captures. Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor smoked a cigarette sporting a sky-blue puffer jacket.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite showing a willingness to kick the habit of smoking, Ben is still unable to break ties with it.

Not long ago, reports also surfaced on the internet that disclosed another habit of Ben which was disliked by his wife Jennifer.

This was when, disappointed in her husband, Jennifer called her husband “lazy” due to his carefree demeanor linked to the house’s hygiene and maintenance, as per RadarOnline.com.