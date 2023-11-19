 
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Samuel Moore

Kim Kardashian's 'jarred' face fueled by a health condition?

Kim Kardashian is an American reality TV star

Samuel Moore

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Photo Kim Kardashian's 'jarred' face fueled by a health condition?

Kim Kardashian donned a tan leather ensemble adorned with brown cross symbols for the star-studded evening at the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

However, the seemingly 'swollen' face of the SKIMS beauty mogul was slammed by her haters.

As the mother of four posed along with her celebrity fellows, they seemed to be ‘jarred’ by her looks.

Taking to social media, many critics commented on the American TV personality’s new fashion look.

Disgracing Kim’s alleged use of fillers one user commented, "I'm almost the same age as Kim... seeing these photos makes me feel SO much better about my wrinkles. Her skin looks like puffy, bumpy molding clay."

Another chimed in to say, "Damn, her mouth! And the fillers! Man. Way to ruin oneself. It’s freaking okay to age."

"Oh she's going full botched," added one.

Besides these brutal bashes, some fans of Kim showed concern for her age and asked if she was doing well. 

Earlier, some fans had also noticed her rapid weight loss over a pic she shared from her vacation in Turks and Caicos.

One concerned fan penned, "So I have a bony upper stomach and ribcage showing easily and what we’re seeing here on Kim isn’t normal."

"What’s up with her side/back tho???" someone else asked.

As fans will know, in a recent episode of The Kardashians the momager Kris Jenner also showed concern for her daughter’s health and feared that with her tight schedule she will probably burn out soon. 

