Following her split from Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara reportedly moved on with new boyfriend Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara’s family greenlights new beau Justin Saliman: Insider

Recent reports reveal that Sofía Vergara’s new beau Justin Saliman got a nod of approval from her friends and family.

Insider privy to OK magazine claims that the pair has been "inseparable" during their budding romance ever since they were introduced by mutual friends back in October.

Sofía and Justin officially sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a date night at Funke, Beverly Hills.

According to the tipster, Justin made “a striking first impression” on the Modern Family alum by arriving at their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne.

The source disclosed, "Justin hasn’t just charmed Sofía; he’s met a bunch of her family and friends, and they’ve all given him the thumbs up. Sofía seems very happy."

The 51-year-old actress' new flame comes after she announced divorce from Joe Manganiello in July.



In their joint statement: the couple stated: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."