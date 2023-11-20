'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 22, 2023

Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day

Jason Momoa, famously known for his portrayal of Aquaman, recently stunned his fans with a new musical sketch for Saturday Night Live. The music sketch reveals that the actor is obsessed with the past glory of the Roman Empire.

The 44-year-old actor parodied a TikTok trend that has been going viral in which women ask men how often their mind gets preoccupied with the thoughts of the Roman Empire.



Jason's day dreams about Roman Empire

According to Entertainment Weekly, the sketch features Jason's partner, Ego Nwodim, asking the Game of Thrones alum, "What's on your mind?"



The video immediately transports viewers to the actor's mind in which he appears wearing gladiator gear and raps about the glory of Rome.

The lyrics of the rap flow, "The Roman Empire. Ancient Rome. Five times a day it pops into my dome, Which reminds me, they invented the dome. It’s one of the reasons that I think about Rome."

Full SNL Roman Empire sketch

However, the SNL Roman Empire sketch features an unexpected turn. Jason's daydreaming gets interrupted by a slap from his partner, who then tells the actor, "You need to be thinking about the things that matter today."



Jason's upcoming movie

Jason's latest project, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 22, 2023.