 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 22, 2023

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 20, 2023

Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day

Jason Momoa, famously known for his portrayal of Aquaman, recently stunned his fans with a new musical sketch for Saturday Night Live. The music sketch reveals that the actor is obsessed with the past glory of the Roman Empire.

The 44-year-old actor parodied a TikTok trend that has been going viral in which women ask men how often their mind gets preoccupied with the thoughts of the Roman Empire.

Jason's day dreams about Roman Empire 

According to Entertainment Weekly, the sketch features Jason's partner, Ego Nwodim, asking the Game of Thrones alum, "What's on your mind?"

The video immediately transports viewers to the actor's mind in which he appears wearing gladiator gear and raps about the glory of Rome.

The lyrics of the rap flow, "The Roman Empire. Ancient Rome. Five times a day it pops into my dome, Which reminds me, they invented the dome. It’s one of the reasons that I think about Rome."

Full SNL Roman Empire sketch

However, the SNL Roman Empire sketch features an unexpected turn. Jason's daydreaming gets interrupted by a slap from his partner, who then tells the actor, "You need to be thinking about the things that matter today."

Jason's upcoming movie

Jason's latest project, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 22, 2023.

Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show video
Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show
Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'
Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
Russell Brand faces police questioning over SA allegations
Russell Brand faces police questioning over SA allegations