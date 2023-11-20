 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?

Meghan Markle does not mind leaving Prince Harry behind for career trajectory

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 20, 2023

Meghan Markle to ditch Prince Harry if he messes up in new direction?
Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?

Meghan Markle will seemingly leave behind Prince Harry for new career options, claims an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had a philanthropist take on their career, have now turned to a Hollywood-like approach to build their brand.

Speaking about the change of paths, expert Eric Schiffer said: “It's clearly time for a relaunch of Brand Sussex.

“And Meghan's solo appearance speaks volumes about the direction they are headed.”

“The past year hasn't been great for them,” Schiffer told the Daily Mail.

He added: “It doesn't matter to studio executives if you are a duchess or a doorman, it's about the bottom line, and [their production company] Archewell needs a hit badly.”

Schiffer then spoke about Meghan’s recent public appearance during a women empowerment event.

“Professionally, she seems to be ditching Harry and going it alone,” he added, speaking of the turn of events.

Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show video
Another Taylor Swift fan dies ahead of her Eras Tour show
Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'
Meghan Markle acting coach 'never knew what she would become' before 'Suits'
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
King Charles, Prince Harry 'trust' building at stake with Omid Scobie new book
Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Christopher Nolan warns of vanishing risks for streaming-only movies
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Mark Ruffalo remembers 'Hulk' offer during career struggle
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Jason Momoa day dreams about Roman Empire 5X a day
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about life-changing impact of motherhood
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Mariah Carey's surprise collab with daughter lights up Hollywood Bowl
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Charlie Puth teases marriage via cryptic wedding picture
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
Simon Cowell reveals radical shift in work routine for family time
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
'Goodfellas' star Suzanne Shepherd breathes last at 89
Russell Brand faces police questioning over SA allegations
Russell Brand faces police questioning over SA allegations