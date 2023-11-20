Meghan Markle does not mind leaving Prince Harry behind for career trajectory

Meghan Markle to 'ditch' Prince Harry if he messes up in 'new direction'?

Meghan Markle will seemingly leave behind Prince Harry for new career options, claims an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had a philanthropist take on their career, have now turned to a Hollywood-like approach to build their brand.

Speaking about the change of paths, expert Eric Schiffer said: “It's clearly time for a relaunch of Brand Sussex.

“And Meghan's solo appearance speaks volumes about the direction they are headed.”

“The past year hasn't been great for them,” Schiffer told the Daily Mail.

He added: “It doesn't matter to studio executives if you are a duchess or a doorman, it's about the bottom line, and [their production company] Archewell needs a hit badly.”

Schiffer then spoke about Meghan’s recent public appearance during a women empowerment event.

“Professionally, she seems to be ditching Harry and going it alone,” he added, speaking of the turn of events.