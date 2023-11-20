Meghan Markle is not interested in reconciliation with the Royal Family

Meghan Markle puts in 'mental health' first, 'relieved' over Christmas away from Royals

Meghan Markle will seemingly taken a sigh of relief if she gets to opt out of Royal Family Christmas celebrations.

The Duchess of Sussex, who exited her position as a senior royal back in 2020, would prefer a laid back celebration with her family.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson tells The Mirror: "Meghan may not want to reconcile with the Royal Family after the way she feels she was treated by them and the British media.

She adds: "Meghan might see this as a chance to distance herself even more from them and concentrate on creating a happy life with her family in America. Meghan might be relieved that she doesn't have to return to the UK any time soon and face the Royal Family."

Ms Alderson then touches upon Meghan’s mental health, noting: "Regardless of her feelings, she probably wants to put her mental health and well-being first, as well as the happiness of her family. For Meghan, this could mean keeping their distance for now and reconciling when all parties are ready for a genuine and positive reunion."