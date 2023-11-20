The art of storytelling has been transformed from just words printed on the pages to larger-than-life characters

Six must-watch Netflix movies adapted from beloved books

Since the invention of cinema, the art of storytelling has also been transcended from just words printed on the pages to larger-than-life characters on the big screen.

The streaming giant Netflix well aware of the fact that a book is not always better than a movie, has adapted several films from beloved literary treasures.

Here is a list of the top six Netflix movies adapted from good reads.

1- The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die

It is a British historical drama film, seemingly a sequel and conclusion to the Netflix series The Last Kingdom. The movie, directed by Edward Bazalgette, is adapted from Bernard Corwell's book The Saxon Stories.

It revolves around the life of a warrior named Uthred of Bebbanburg, played by Alexander Dreymon.



2- All Quiet on the Western Front

It is also a historical drama film based on real-life events in World War I. The movie has been adapted from Remarque's 1929 novel, All Quiet on the Western Front.

The movie revolves around the story of a group of Nazi soldiers stationed in France.



3- Against the Ice

This movie is a classic Arctic survival story of Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen's six-member crew, who embarked on a journey in 1909 to determine if Greenland was a singular land mass.

The movie is based on the book Too Against the Ice written by survivor Ejnar himself.



4- A Man Called Otto

A Man Called Otto has been adopted from a 2012 novel, A Man Called Otto, by an author named Fredrik Backman.

The movie, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Marc Forster, is actually an American remake of a 2015 Swedish movie titled A Man Called Ove.



5- The Zoya Factor

The sports romantic drama is an Indian Hindi-language movie.

The Zoya Factor, released in 2019, was directed by Abhishek Sharma, and it has been adapted from a 2008 novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan.



6- The Pale Blue Eye

It is an American mystery thriller film set at West Point in 1830 and has been adapted from a historical-fictional novel of the same name by Louis Bayard.

The movie features a young cadet named Edgar Allan Pee and tells an ingenious tale of murder and revenge at West Point.

