Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face frosty Christmas reception from Royal Family

Monday, November 20, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to receive an invitation for Christmas from King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may receive an invitation to spend Christmas with King Charles and the rest of the family members; however, they risk facing frosty reception.

Amid speculations that the monarch will invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to this year’s Christmas bash at Sandringham, a report by Daily Mail revealed that the Royal family “would not welcome” them.

“It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy,” the insider said of the California-based Royal couple.

The source questioned the timing of Harry and Meghan's apparent desire to reconnect with the family, saying, “It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough to invite them.”

The insider further speculated on the couple's motivations, asking whether recent setbacks, such as the reported issues with their commercial deals like Spotify and the satirical portrayals of them in U.S. shows like South Park and Family Guy, might be influencing their decision to seek reconciliation.

“Could it be that they have realized moaning about how awful being a member of the Royal Family is isn't such a great strategy after all?” the source said.

Speaking of whether or not the duo will accept the invitation, a source previously said, “I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”

