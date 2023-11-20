Coldplay makes generous offer to fans who missed Perth show

 
Monday, November 20, 2023
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Monday, November 20, 2023

Coldplay is extending a generous offer to fans who missed their Perth concert in Western Australia due to flight cancellations.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) the band expressed regret over the situation on Monday and announced that affected fans would receive free seats at their upcoming Australian tour in 2024.

Coldplay encouraged specific fans who booked flight VA721 on Wednesday evening or VA474 on Thursday evening and had tickets for the respective show.

"We were really sorry to hear about the fans who didn't make it to this weekend's Perth shows because of two cancelled flights from Adelaide and Brisbane," the band shared.

Moreover, they asked the lot to email at [email protected] before 5 pm on November 28 for details on how to secure their complimentary tickets.

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour is bringing them back to Australia next year. 

The band recently performed two sold-out shows at Optus Stadium in Perth on November 18-19, with a total of 120,000 tickets sold which brought an estimated return of £12 million.

