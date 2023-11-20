 
Monday, November 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

When Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse started dating?

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have been dating for years, and the pair now shared the good news with fans

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, November 20, 2023

When Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse started dating?
When Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse started dating?

At the Corona Capital Festival, Robert Pattinson's girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, broke the good news she was expecting. Interestingly, the pair kept their relationship under wraps for most of their relationship. But when does the duo fall for each other, exactly?

Since 2018, the romantic links between the couple have started to swirl. The first instance came after the two locked lips after watching Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. 

Describing their budding romance, one insider told Us Weekly at the time that they "have been dating for months."

In 2019, the Twilight star opened up about his relationship publicly for the first time. However, he shared the minimum details in an interview with Elle.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better," he added.

The Batman star continued, "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it, and a hundred people are taking your photo."

Noting, "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away, and you'll go completely mad."

Meanwhile, Suki shared her bliss about the pregnancy news by pointing to her stomach, saying, "I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on." 

