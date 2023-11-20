Snoop Dogg fools fans with 'smoking' marketing ploy

Last week, Snoop Dogg announced that's he is quitting smoking and requested for privacy

File Footage

After leaving his fans high and dry with recent announcement, Snoop Dogg finally revealed the marketing tactic that was behind his 'quit smoking' declaration.



Last week, the hiphop icon shocked fans when he released a statement saying: "I’m giving up smoke. After much consideration with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

The announcement puzzled his following as some argued that Snoop is nothing without his "smoke swag" while others asked if he was just talking about marijuana.

Clarifying his stance, the rapper took to his Instagram account and shared a new ad on Monday where he endorsed Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit brand.



In a press release for the company, Scoop stated: "I love a good fire outside, but the smoke was too much. Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game, and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family."

Fans, initially fooled by the announcement, flooded the comment section as some called it a "genius marketing ploy."



As the revelation unfolded, fans responded with a sense of joy over the ruse, with one user writing, "You had people reevaluating their entire lives over a smokeless stove. Genius."

Another fan noted, "Snoop ain't turning down a check," while someone else commented, "You had me praying for you."