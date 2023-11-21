Angelina Jolie's son ripped apart Brad Pitt on 2020 Father's Day

Angelina Jolie's son to Brad Pitt: 'You're a despicable person'

In the news, often Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, tensions flickered. However, it was shockingly reported that the actor's adopted son Pax blasted him for his alleged treatment of his children on Father Day's in 2020.



Taking to private Instagram Story, the 19-year-old called out the father-of-six "a world-class ***" by sharing his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Oscar winner photo, noting, "You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

He continued his angry rant, "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."

"You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you're incapable of doing so," Pax claimed.

He shared, "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want,' he added., 'but the truth will come to light someday."

Concluding the post with a sarcastic post, he said, "So Happy Father's Day, you **** awful human being."

It's unclear whether a specific incident triggered Pax's meltdown or years of tensions built up.

Meanwhile, a source confirmed that the account belonged to the pair's kid to Daily Mail.

"It's the account he uses for friends – friends from school mostly. He never says much about his parents, keeps himself to himself, so that was unusual," the insider added.

In 2007, Pax walked into Angelina Jolie's home after she adopted him at three from a Vietnamese orphanage. The following year, Brad also formally adopted him.