Prince Harry, Meghan Markle treated like 'noise in background' by William?

Prince Harry was only ever treated as noise in the background, says an expert.

Omid Scobie, who is often branded as the ‘mouthpiece’ of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, revealed the Sussexes were mistreated back in the UK.

Mr Scobie told PEOPLE: "William’s so far forward in his journey that what is important today is very different to what was important 10 years ago."

"You really feel this when you talk to people working at the palace, that they really consider what Harry and Meghan, but mostly Harry, say as just irritating noise.

He then shared sympathy for Harry, adding: "The feelings of this man are not worth anything anymore. That’s sort of typical of any big corporation. I know it’s different because they’re family.

"But as we’ve known for a long time, the meaning of family is very different to them."

Scobie then shared his thoughts on Prince Harry’s feelings, adding: "I saw Harry’s release of Spare as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years.

"Because clearly there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings,” concluded Scobie.