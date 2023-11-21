Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline keep romance low-key despite growing seriousness

 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline are determined to keep their budding relationship on the down-low even though their romance is heating up.

While speaking with Us Weekly, an insider revealed that the couple is enjoying a successful romance but is actively working to maintain a sense of privacy this time around.

"They have both dated people in the public eye before and are trying to maintain more privacy this time around," the source said of the comedian and the Outer Banks star.

The insider added that although Davidson and Cline will "show support" for each other during project promotions, fans should not expect them to grace the red carpet together anytime soon.

Despite their efforts to keep their relationship under wraps, the couple seems to be growing more serious.

The tipster said that Cline has already met Davidson's family, and they approve of her. "Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely. They’re very happy for Pete," the insider shared.

David started dating Cline after his breakup from Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders, as confirmed by the publication in September.

