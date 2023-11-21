 
Watch: New trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

The newest trailer of ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ features Jason Momoa in the lead role

By
Samuel Moore

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Photo New trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom released
Photo New trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' released

In the latest trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa, can be seen marking his final adventures as the  King of Atlantis.

The trailer focuses on Arthur Curry trying to save his baby boy from the dark masters of the ocean.

The just-released trailer also features Arthur Curry’s immediate family, his mother, Atlanna, portrayed by Nicole Kidman, his father, Tom Curry, depicted by Temuera Morrison, and his half-brother, Orm, played by Patrick Wilson along with his baby son.

Amber Heard is also reported to reprise her role as Arthur’s love interest and Xebel’s princess in the movie but is nowhere to be seen in both of the released trailers so far.

The main antagonist of the premise, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is a grave threat to Arthur’s family as he claims to "destroy everything he holds dear."

The official summary for the 2018 original sequel movie reads as:

"Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father’s death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all."

"This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force."

"To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman’s family, and the world, from irreversible destruction."

The trailer can be streamed through the video below. 


