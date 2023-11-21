 
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Melanie Walker

Jared Leto longs to be Scott Disick’s ‘wealthy’ doppelganger

Jared Leto responded to the recent fan theory which suggests that he is Scott Disick’s long-lost twin

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Jared Leto responded to the recent fan theory which suggests that he is Scott Disick’s long-lost twin.

The suggestion came up during a chat with Sirius XM's TikTok Radio where host Davis Burleson disclosed the theory to the 51-year-old Oscar winner. "Really? Lucky me. Thank you," he responded.

Instead of dismissing the idea, Jared remained open-minded but simultaneously struggled to see the resemblance between himself and the reality TV star.

"I don't know. It's hard when you look at yourself," Jared added, questioning the possibility of shared DNA among similar-looking people.

However, Jared did confirm that he is not related to Scott in any way but wished the alleged connection was true, "That would be nice though because then I would have a rich relative. Because he's very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice."

Earlier this month, the Panic Room star became the first person to climb to the top of New York City's Empire State Building. 

Jared earned the record by climbing 1200 feet to reach the top of the skyscraper as he promoted his Thirty Seconds to Mars' upcoming Seasons World Tour 2024.

