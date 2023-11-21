BTS Jungkook dedicates 'GOLDEN' Live On Stage’ to the 'love of his life'

BTS Jungkook spends an unforgettable night with ARMYs amid 'GOLDEN' Live On Stage’

Photo BTS Jungkook dedicates 'GOLDEN' Live On Stage’ to his 'love of life'

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook showcased his talent as a solo singer in front of ARMYs on the 20th of November.

GOLDEN Live On Stage was held at Jangchung Arena in Seoul.

The spectacular event was swamped with a massive crowd, who had come to witness the release of Jungkook’s first-ever solo album Golden.

Kicking off the night, Jungkook dedicated this event to the ARMYs saying, “(This showcase) is a place and space prepared solely for ARMY.”

Jungkook, then, got candid about his lofty expectations for himself during the solo performances.

“Although it's my first time doing a long show alone, I'll do my best since you all are watching.”

As the night unveiled, the 26-year-old revealed his ‘love’ for his fans, who were continuously chanting for him.

“I’m happy to be able to release ‘GOLDEN’ and sing in front of everyone. I think I was able to become a better person after meeting you. I’m always thankful, and I love you.”

He concluded by stating, “ARMY is my life. I hope you won’t forget that I'll be with you anytime, anywhere.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jungkook had touched on the 'pressures' he felt performing without his bandmates during a sit-down with Weverse earlier.