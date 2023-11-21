Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker revealed his late brother's regret over negligence of fatherhood

Paul Walker's brother reveals his ‘unspoken’ regret: ‘It ate him up’

Paul Walker’s brother Cody Walker recently revealed how he regretted not spending enough time with daughter Meadow Walker.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Cody, who recently named his third child Paul Barrett Walker in honor of his late brother, claimed that the Fast & Furious actor would’ve been so proud of his daughter today who currently serves as the chairman of the Paul Walker Foundation.

Besides raising awareness on environmental issues, the organization, which was founded by Meadow on what would’ve been Paul’s 42nd birthday, also offers grants and scholarships to students studying marine science.

Moreover, Cody shared that Paul, aka Brian O'Conner in the Fast movies, was deeply committed to fatherhood and struggled with balancing his acting career and raising his daughter.

Reflecting on Paul’s first movie from the hit franchise, Cody recalled that Meadow was just 1-year-old, “He regretted that his career demands were robbing him of precious time with his daughter. It really, really ate at him.”