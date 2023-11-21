Timothée Chalamet under fire at 'Wonka' premiere: 'He tries too hard'

Timothée Chalamet becomes the latest ire of the internet after his outfit at 'Wonka's Tokyo premiere gets under the scanner

Keeping up with his heartthrob persona, Timothée Chalamet is known to put bold displays on the red carpet. However, the actor's latest look at Wonka's premiere in Tokyo drew a divisive response from fans.



In what appears to pay homage to Roald Dahl's beloved character, the Dune star slipped into a two-piece latex look with a lavender shirt and matched it with same colour pants.

For accessories, the 27-year-old chose a diamond necklace to compliment his attire with Chelsea boots and a ring.

However, the award-winning artist's latest outfit failed to impress his fans, prompting some to mock the actor.

Newsweek assorted the following comments.

"Does he plan on working with chemicals later?" one user asked.

Another added, "Timothée is so good looking, we often forgive him for his clothes."

"He tries too hard," a third added.

Someone else commented the suit is "AI generated."

"Sometimes he looks good, sometimes he doesn't... huh," one person said.

Another agreed, "Why people revere his appearance is beyond my comprehension."

But others back Timothée's showy appearance, with one calling it, "I think he looks stunning in this color!"

Another agreed, "Nice outfit and a good smile to go with it."

"Looking sleek as always," another added.

One said, "Sweets aren't the only temptation tonight."