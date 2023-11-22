David Beckham’s wife Victoria Beckham is a legendary fashion designer and a mother of four children

Victoria Beckham celebrates Louise Adams birthday with family

Victoria Beckham shared glimpses into the birthday of her younger sister Louise Adams.

On 21st November, Victoria Beckham penned a birthday wish for her younger sister Louse Adams.

Doing so, she shared a throwback photo of the sisters on her Instagram story.

In the shared photo, Victoria and Louise could be seen sitting next to each other in matching outfits. The duo looked adorable while sporting a sky blue-striped romper over a white shirt with half sleeves.

Victoria captioned the nostalgic snap: “Happy birthday! We all love you so much!”

Later in the day, Victoria shared an entire montage of clicks featuring Louise’s birthday bash.

In one of the latest snaps, Victoria’s entire family including, her father, Anthony Adams, her mother, Jackie Adams, her brother, Christian Adams and her sister, Louise Adams could be seen posing for a picture along with Victoria as well.

Another snap from the series revealed Victoria embracing her father. Meanwhile, her mother witnessed the iconic father-daughter moment sitting next to Anthony Adams.



David Beckham also appeared in one of the clicks as he rocked a casual black t-shirt with a tiny floral embroidery on one side.