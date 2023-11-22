Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye THIS city to live in upon UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would entertain the idea to come back to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would love to live in a place close to their heart if they ever think of returning to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in California, are attached to Highgrove back in Gloucestershire,England and would love to spend their lives there.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the former royal butler said: "I personally think there is no job or working role for them in the Royal Family, I think that's long gone.

"We shouldn’t expect them to come back as working members of the Royal Family because they aren’t going to, they are going to have to plough their own field now."

He explained: "Harry should remember his days at Highgrove when he used to ride. It would have to be a house with its own grounds and security, similar to Highgrove.

"Harry and Meghan have to now establish how they want to set the stage for their future."