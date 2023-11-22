 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye THIS city to live in upon UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would entertain the idea to come back to UK

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye THIS city to live in upon UK return
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eye THIS city to live in upon UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would love to live in a place close to their heart if they ever think of returning to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in California, are attached to Highgrove back in Gloucestershire,England and would love to spend their lives there.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the former royal butler said: "I personally think there is no job or working role for them in the Royal Family, I think that's long gone.

"We shouldn’t expect them to come back as working members of the Royal Family because they aren’t going to, they are going to have to plough their own field now."

He explained: "Harry should remember his days at Highgrove when he used to ride. It would have to be a house with its own grounds and security, similar to Highgrove.

"Harry and Meghan have to now establish how they want to set the stage for their future."

Meghan Markle refrains from 'leaking out' expression of 'annoyance' to save face
Meghan Markle refrains from 'leaking out' expression of 'annoyance' to save face
Bradley Cooper on 'Maestro' nose: 'We had to do it'
Bradley Cooper on 'Maestro' nose: 'We had to do it'
'Twilight' director drops truth bomb over Robert Pattinson casting
'Twilight' director drops truth bomb over Robert Pattinson casting
Victoria Beckham celebrates Louise Adams birthday with family
Victoria Beckham celebrates Louise Adams birthday with family
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio seek kid for new 'Karate Kid' film
Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio seek kid for new 'Karate Kid' film
Jennifer Lopez channeling inner 'Garner' to win Ben Affleck back?
Jennifer Lopez channeling inner 'Garner' to win Ben Affleck back?
Britney Spears lambasts filmmakers profiting off her life
Britney Spears lambasts filmmakers profiting off her life
Timothée Chalamet under fire at 'Wonka' premiere: 'He tries too hard' video
Timothée Chalamet under fire at 'Wonka' premiere: 'He tries too hard'
BTS Jungkook dedicates 'GOLDEN' Live On Stage’ to the 'love of his life'
BTS Jungkook dedicates 'GOLDEN' Live On Stage’ to the 'love of his life'
Watch: New trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Watch: New trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Jared Leto longs to be Scott Disick’s ‘wealthy’ doppelganger
Jared Leto longs to be Scott Disick’s ‘wealthy’ doppelganger
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn out to be a 'life saver' for fans
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham turn out to be a 'life saver' for fans