Prince William 'determined' to keep Prince Harry's 'curse' away from Royal Family

Prince William wants distance from Prince Harry amid ongoing rift

Prince William is seemingly adamant on maintaining his feud with estranged brother Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales, knows his younger brother has hurt the family enough and wants him to stay away from further damage.

Royals expert Tome Bower tells OK! magazine: "William is absolutely determined not to repair relations. His wife Kate has been hugely insulted by Harry and Meghan, and he sees Harry as a curse on the monarchy and on their lives. He has absolutely no intention of readmitting him into his life."

Speaking about King Charles, he added: "For Charles, the whole thing has been painful and traumatic.

"The problem is that Harry and Meghan have caused so much damage, it’s hard to imagine how to repair it. But I’m sure that the King would like a solution.

"I think Charles is an emotional man. He’s only got two sons and he was pretty close to Harry. I think winning Charles over is very easy for Harry because Charles wants to be won over. He wants forgiveness and he wants to have a relationship with his son. But it’s far too complicated,” established the expert.